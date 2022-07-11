Caught on Camera: Meteor Lights Up the Night Sky Over Chile’s Santiago

In a rare incident, a meteor was recently caught on camera, while flashing through the night sky over Chile’s capital Santiago. As per a recent BBC report, it was confirmed by the Concepcion University Scholar that the phenomenon recorded on camera, was a small body of rock, that burned up after entering the Earth’s atmosphere. The date on the footage reveals that the incident took place on July 7, around 5:44 am. The video shows the meteor crossing the sky and illuminating the city of Santiago. The local media outlets cited the authorities saying that before disappearing into the Andes region, the burning meteor disintegrated into several parts.

According to a report from Brazilian media outlet TNH1, the Santiago residents described the sound of the meteor crossing the atmosphere as a noise that is created by a burst of thunder. Moreover, Juan Carlos Beamin, who is an astronomer from the Chilean Astronomy Foundation, revealed that the meteor crossing Santiago is called “T12.cl.". The astronomer went on to explain that a sky was illuminated while it was passing because upon entering the atmosphere even a “stone, or a small rock, due to friction with the air, burns and shines". Juan further added, “We are talking about speeds of 10,000 kilometres per hour."

Meanwhile, it might be interesting to know that Chile’s meteor sighting came on the same day when New Zealand’s capital Wellington witnessed a burning meteor-like fireball flash across the sky. As per Reuters, witnesses heard a loud boom and saw an object like a flashlight passing above them. An astronomer at the Canterbury University’s Mount John Observatory, Alan Gilmore confirmed it to be a rare occurrence. This is because a meteor coming down the atmosphere at a high speed over an urban area has hardly been reported before. The news agency quoted the astronomer as saying, “This was glowing very brightly so it must have been quite a big object." Alan further continued that if people heard the booming sound, then it means that the meteor had come within 60 km of Earth.

