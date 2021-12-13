CBSE's 'Emancipation of Wives' Question Slammed as Deeply Sexist, Dropped Later

A CBSE question set for class 10 English exam invited massive uproar on social media after it was pointed out to be extremely misogynistic, with CBSE ultimately deciding to drop the comprehension passage and award all students full marks for it. CBSE said in an official statement that the passage was “not in accordance with guidelines of the board with regard to the setting of question papers" and hence it has decided to drop the passage from the exam. Further, “to ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will be awarded to students for passage no 1 for all sets of question papers." The passage had read: “wives stopped obeying their husbands and that is the main reason children and servants are indisciplined." It drew ire on Twitter from all quarters, with many slamming it for being sexist and misogynistic, in addition to the fact that it was being inculcated among groups of impressionable teenagers.

The controversial passage also read, “women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems… Emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over the children. The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she tried to insist," read the passage. It added, “In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Making the question papers hard is one thing, but an education board propagating misogyny is honestly so disturbing. And that too to 15 year old students," a Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote: “well done #cbse. inflicting sexism in young minds. literal 10th graders ? this para?? this is totally opinion based, ? syaing children discipline has fallen because women are just getting the rights they deserve??written through such a SEXIST MINDSET,, (sic)".

“CBSE Horror. Do educated people set exam papers? How dare this regressive, patriarchal, anti-women, teenagers, people was printed? Casteist. Sexist. Chauvinistic. Misogynistic," wrote another.

The question paper had asked students to comment on the tone of the passage. One of the options in the answers was “Writer is a male chauvinist pig". According to CBSE the right answer to it was “Option B the writer takes a lighthearted approach to life". The passage had been criticised not only by parents and teachers but also by many political leaders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.