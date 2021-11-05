Celeste Barber Slammed For 'Internalised Misogyny' After Video Mocking Emily Ratajkowski

Known for her recreations of unrealistic celebrity images, comedian and social media influencer Celeste Barber found herself in a tough spot with her fans for one of her recent posts. Barber has built a following of eight million on Instagram by using her body to poke fun at celebrities who pose for shoots in a seemingly strange and unreal way. Generally her content is pretty harmless and sometimes quite effective in exposing society’s unrealistic beauty standards, but this time Barber missed the mark. She posted a video of Emily Ratajkowski clad in a bikini posing against a pillar for the camera. Self-deprecating humour was working well until Barber edged very near to misogyny in her post. Trying really hard to be funny, Barber recreated Emily’s video leaning on a wall while also mimicking her expressions. The kind of clip she made was not that surprising as her fans have seen her do similar stuff. The biggest problem with her post? The caption, which many are saying, was really problematic, and incredibly unamusing. To caption the video, Barber wrote, “We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my ass,” Barber captioned the video.

Advertisement

Users of the platform immediately started calling out Barber for her insensitive caption, which was such a disappointing misfire. Many of the followers critiqued Barber for attempting to imply that women cannot be respected or can be sexualised if they pose for pictures in a bikini. Others felt it was familiar to slut-shaming logic which begs the theory that women who dress in a certain way are “asking for it.”

Barber’s caption additionally punched down on sex workers by suggesting they cannot be objectified aince they show their bodies at their jobs. Barber fans were in disbelief to witness her spout out such anti-feminist approach to her huge audience.

Meanwhile, Emily has remained highly vocal about instances of sexual abuse she had tro endure. The 30-year-old recently had accused singer Robin Thicke of groping her without consent on the sets of the Blurred Lines music video clip. The 2013 video shot Emily to fame, the same has been reminisced by the model in her new book, My Body.

Last year, the American actress penned an essay about the objectification of women and her experience with her image being used without her consent for The Cut.

Emily has auctioned off an NFT by the name Buying Myself Back, in which she dissected the chaotic nature of the digital era that hazes the lines of ownership of a person’s own body.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.