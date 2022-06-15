'Chai Pani': Indian Street Food Restaurant Voted Best in US and it's Affordable

An Indian restaurant serving street food to the American population has bagged an award for the best restaurant in the United States. The restaurant named Chai Pani won James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Restaurant 2022 in Chicago.

The restaurant was opened in Asheville in 2009 and has been serving Indian street food at cheap prices ever since. In the following decade, the restaurant has opened many sister chains such as Buxton Hall barbecue, Botiwalla, Spicewalla, and Nani’s Rotisserie Chicken, among others.

Chai Pani, which translates to tea and water, is used in the Indian slang to denote a little something to munch on. And this is exactly what Chai Pani offers its customers. Some of the most preferred items from the restaurant’s menu include Chaat, Bhelpuri, Corn Bhel, Pakoras (Fritters), and Uttapam.

The owner of Chai Pani, Meherwan Irani, accepted the award and talked about restaurants having the power to transform the world. “Restaurants are so much greater than the sum of what’s inside the four walls. A restaurant has the power to transform the people that work there, transform the people that come in, transform the communities we are in, transform society," he said.

The James Beard Foundation Awards were cancelled for the year 2020 and 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of restaurants in the US and around the world. In 2022, the foundation organised the award ceremony on Monday in Chicago and announced the winners.

Among the awardees was Chintan Pandya, a chef at a restaurant named Dhamaka in New York, who was awarded the Best Chef in the state.

This year, the recipients of the awards and the nominees were more diverse and spread out in the country breaking the pattern of the past years when most winners used to emerge from New York or Chicago.

