Chandigarh Gurdwara Bakes 553-kg Cake on Guru Nanak Jayanti, Serves it as Langar

For the 553rd Guru Purab, a Chandigarh gurdwara prepared a jumbo 553-kg cake and distributed it among people.

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 14:30 IST

Chandigarh, India

The jumbo cake at the Chandigarh gurdwara was served as langar. (Credits: Instagram/@1000thingsinludhiana)
Guru Nanak Jayanti is an important occasion for Sikhs and the day is observed as Prakash Utsav. Guru Nanank was born in a village named Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, which is now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore (in modern-day Pakistan). This side of the border, Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary was observed with grandeur. A gurdwara in Chandigarh baked a jumbo 553-kg cake to mark the 553rd Prakash Purab. A video of the sprawling cake was shared by Instagram page ‘1000 things in Ludhiana’.

The video shows the multi-tiered pink cake with cherries and icing spanning across several tables arranged together. The cake was distributed among people as Langar.

A total of 2,420 Indian Sikh pilgrims have travelled to Pakistan to participate in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in different prominent religious sites, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday, as per a PTI report.

Besides, a total of 433 pilgrims from India visited Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan through ICP Dera Baba Nanak, Amritsar on Tuesday to offer prayers on the occasion of Gurupurab, a home ministry statement said.

The pilgrims who visited Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara included 429 Indian nationals and four OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cardholders. All the pilgrims have returned after offering their prayers.

The 2,420 Sikh pilgrims who have gone to Pakistan through Wagah-Attari border were issued a 10-day Pakistani pilgrim visa — from November 6 to 15 — for visiting Nankana Sahib, Sacha Sauda, etc.

Guru Nanak is known for political, social, and spiritual beliefs. His teachings can be found in the sacred Sikh scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib which is a collection of verses written in Gurmukhi. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the one who spread the message of ‘one God’. He travelled all across the world to spread the message that God constitutes the eternal truth and resides in his creations.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published: November 09, 2022, 14:30 IST
