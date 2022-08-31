Chandigarh University's Job Posting For Video Editor With 'All The Skills But Little Pay' Goes Viral

Post pandemic, finding a job can be a hectic task. Even if you manage to find a job, either the pay is not that great or it does not provide any perks. Elaborating on this, a Twitter user shared a screenshot on his profile. In the image, one can see that there is a job vacancy for a video editor at Chandigarh University. What comes as a surprise here is that even though the pay is extremely low, one is expected to have all the skills in the world. The monthly would be Rs 10,468 and it is a full-time job.

With this, the person is expected to be well versed with 2D and 3D, computer animation, certain tools like photoshop, premiere pro, and much more. The person is also expected to have good communication skills. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the post has gone viral. “You are laughing at the salary to be honest, salary doesn’t matter if you have these skills, all you need is a base and then your own empire. So don’t laugh, take it as an opportunity," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Hmm ye jo requirements hai wahi seekhne mein 5-6 saal lag jyega + lakho ke kharche computers waigra pe jo normal computer pe chalega hi ni + 4 years experience."

Setting healthy boundaries at work is the talk of the town in the post-pandemic world. The excessive number of hours people have put in to keep themselves or their businesses afloat may have been fruitful during the lockdown period but the idea to remain busy all the time comes with its own caveats. Hustle culture, burnout culture, grind culture - call what you may, generally means one goes beyond their call of duty (read: job description) to get (more) work done. Better pay, a new job title, and validation, among other factors, contribute to one’s reason to “hustle." There’s no end to the cycle.

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder-CEO at Bombay Shaving Company, believes in the folks hustling at a young age but Twitter thinks it’s time to stop. “When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years," Deshpande’s now-viral LinkedIn post reads.

The CEO adds that the youth are influenced by online content and strive for a work-life balance, something he believes shouldn’t be a priority at a young age. The users on LinkedIn were in disagreement.

“18-hour hustle - Got it. 6-hour sleep - Got it. Staying fit and eating well - How? Didn’t get it. Even 18 hours is a ‘proxy’ way to give all and some. Get ready to deal with B.P, anxiety, and other health issues in your 20’s. A lesson for me and all - Not everything that comes out from the leaders is true."

