Chandrachur Singh or Shashi Tharoor? Actor's Look Has Internet Doing Double Takes

Actor Chandrachur Singh was a yesteryear star in Bollywood, and after a long absence from showbiz, made his way back onto screens. In 2020, he featured in Emmy nominated series Aarya, which also marked his OTT debut. Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputtli will also feature Singh. A video of Singh arriving for the upcoming film’s trailer launch was shared by Voompla on Instagram, but people seemed to have latched onto something random. Many Instagram users commented that Singh looked almost like a doppelganger of politician Shashi Tharoor.

“Should work in Shashi Tharoor biopic," one commented. “Thought Shashi Tharoor at one glace [sic]" said another. Yet another user commented: “For a sec i thought Shashi Tharoor 😂 [sic]."

Cuttputtli sees Akshay Kumar joining forces with Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh amongst others to take audiences on a journey of an investigative cop as he uses his passion and knowledge to unearth a series of wrongdoings in Kasauli.

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, things go awry when a killer strikes from the shadows, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

Last year, Singh told News18, about his career journey and his long absence, “Now it’s back on track. We have a lot of interesting work coming in the future. Presently, the series (Dil Bekarar) will be coming out. So let’s look forward to seeing what we have now. Staying away from the limelight was a partly conscious choice because I wanted to work in a job satisfying work. And partly, there were other priorities. So I took it like that."

A major reason why Singh could not focus on work was a jet skiing accident that happened back in 2000, which took 8 years to recover. It happened right after the release of Josh and Kya Kehna, a time when he was heading towards a more successful career.

