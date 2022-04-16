'Change Will Come': Chandigarh Nonagenarians Welcome Trans Couple into Family

Trans people around the world struggle to assert their identity and claim their respectful place in society. However, there are often those who sport the people on the gender spectrum and offer a ray of hope to many. One such hopeful story is emerging from Chandigarh where an elderly couple has stepped up and provided a safe haven to a trans couple. According to a recent report by India Times, Dhananjay, a trans woman, transgender rights activist and the first transgender student of Punjab University, found her new parents who love and accept her for who she is in Chandigarh. 93-year-old Shamsher Chahal and her husband, advocate 95-year-old Darbara Singh Chahal welcomed their Dhananjay, a trans woman and her partner Rudra Pratap Singh, a trans man into their home. The nonagenarians living in sector 30 of Chandigarh opened their doors to adopt Dhananjay and Rudra, a trans couple who faced a hostile environment at their own homes where they were born and raised.

Speaking to India Times, Dhananjay shared her story and how she came to terms with her gender as a young child. “I faced discrimination from my own family. Even though I was a university topper, I had to leave as I was ragged and bullied. I couldn’t study after my BA." Dhananjay told India Times. She went on to share her past trauma and revealed that in 2002 some boys kidnapped her from Chandigarh and sexually assaulted her. She said that the police refused to register her complaint. Two years later, Dhananjay was raped once again. The traumatic incidents left her feeling suicidal as she told Indian Times. However, eventually, Dhananjay gathered her courage and decided to fight for Trans people’s rights.

Years later Dhananjay reconnected with her Kathak teacher, Samira Kosar, who happened to welcome her new gender transition and invited her home.

