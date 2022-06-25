Chaotic 'Goat of Kyiv' Leaves 40 Russian Soldiers Injured After Setting Off Booby Trap

As many as forty Russian soldiers were injured when a goat triggered tripwires rigged to grenades. The soviet soldiers were setting the trap near a hospital in the village of Kinski Rozdory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast when the goat triggered it leaving many from the Moscow troop injured.

The soldiers had planned an ambush where they connected the tripwire to multiple grenades and set them in a circular arrangement. As they waited in defence, an escaped goat came zooming in in the direction of the hospital. The “chaotic movement" resulted in a chain reaction of explosions. The details of the incident were reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The goat, whose fate is yet unknown, went on to be known as “Goat of Kyiv" on social media. Goat of Kyiv is a moniker that is inspired by an urban legend, a pilot known as Ghost of Kyiv. The pilot, who is considered a myth by many, is claimed to have shot down numerous Kremlin crafts when Ukraine was being invaded by Russia.

Here are some reactions to the news:

One user mentioned another goat that created quite a buzz on social media for being born with the longest ears (19-inch).

The goat became popular for performing quite a badass deed. Joining the league is another animal that made headlines. A two-and-a-half year old Russell dog named Patron was awarded a medal of honour from the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for detecting over 200 explosives, preventing their detonation.

Here’s the pint-sized Patron who is now a hero for the country of Ukraine.

The Russian forces, as per reports, have occupied roughly 60 percent of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This comes after the Kremlin forces seized control over Kherson and Mariupol. The forces have also attacked a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, trapping hundreds of civilians inside.

