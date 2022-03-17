Chappal Holi? It's Raining Slippers at Patna Water Park and Desi Twitter Can't Keep Calm

There are several ways to celebrate Holi. Some indulge in cooking, some prefer enjoying the festivities soaking wet, while others resort to dry, tilak Holi. Oh yes, did we miss the unexpected balloons hurled at us? People in Patna, however, gave a new meaning to the Hindu festival celebrating the victory of good over evil by hurling chappals at each other. Yep. And not just in their backyard, but the enthusiasts painted in Holi colours, were seen hurling the footwear in a water park, reported ANI. In the video that has caught the attention of desi Twitter, the aforementioned can be witnessed.

Were they angry or having the best time of their lives? Twitter reacted to the visuals with memes and hilarious takes.

Meanwhile, a bizarre Holi tradition has been continuing for more than 90 years in Maharashtra’s Beed village. The newest son-in-law in the village gets a donkey ride and receives the clothes of his choice at the end of the ride. The tradition is followed in Vida village in Beed’s Kaij tehsil.

It takes three to four days for the residents to find the village’s newest son-in-law. The locals keep an eye on him to make sure he doesn’t go missing on Holi to skip the donkey trip. The tradition was started by a resident named Anandrao Deshmukh, whom the villagers hold in high regard. The tradition began with Anandrao’s son-in-law and hasn’t stopped since.

The donkey ride starts from the middle of the village and ends at 11 a.m. at the Hanuman Temple. The villagers then give the son-in-law clothes of his choice. Often, the son-in-law is also gifted a gold ring from the father-in-law after the ride. The residents here do not think of this tradition as an insult as it is a much-awaited event of Holi for people belonging to the neighbouring areas too.

