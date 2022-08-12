Cheers, Not: UK Pubgoers in 1960s Would Down These Many Drinks Before Driving Home

The permissible alcohol limit for drivers in Europe was way more lenient than it is today, a viral TikTok video revealed. Drinking and driving is a highly irresponsible activity that can put others and one’s own life in danger. The administrations across the world, hence, came up with a blood alcohol content level. According to the laws made around this concentration, the amount of alcohol in 100ml of blood should be below the specified blood-alcohol ratio. For India, this limit stands at 30mg of alcohol per 100ml blood. For Europe, this limit was set at 80mg of alcohol per 100ml blood, after the Road Safety Act of 1967 was passed. The act made it illegal for drivers in the United Kingdom to drive a vehicle if the alcohol level is found to be more than the mentioned limit. To put this in perspective, two pints of beer is believed to be enough to make you cross this limit.

A clip that seems to have been shot around the 60s contains accounts of pub-goers of the UK during those days. An interviewer is seen enquiring the number of pints that consumers would prefer drinking before they could get behind the wheel. One customer is heard claiming he could drive even if he had eight drinks, while another claimed he would have three drinks and drive no differently than when sober, reported LADBible.

Before the Road Safety Act was passed, many proposals for the permissible limit poured in, including one suggesting it to be 1.5 percent blood-alcohol level. Compared to the current limit of 0.08 percent, the proposed limit would have allowed drivers to drink much more before they could cross the permissible blood-alcohol level.

Netizens were baffled to see how carefree were the pubgoers of the 60s, where many had no issue gulping more than three pints of beer and then driving their way home. Presently, laws for drinking and driving, in most countries, have been made stringent. Hefty fines and jail time are consequences if caught drunk while driving.

