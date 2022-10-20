'Cheesy Cheetos Maggi' is Internet's Newest Bizarre Food Recipe Making People Cringe

Who does not love Maggi as well as Cheetos? These two things top the list of almost everyone’s favourite junk food. But ever thought of having both together? If not, a food blogger who goes by the name Anjali Dhingra had the guts to try this very bizarre combo. A video which has gone viral shows the blogger making a dish called ‘Cheesy Cheetos Maggi.’ In the video, she can be seen mixing the two and netizens are in major cringe.

The video begins with the blogger adding Cheetos in a pan. As the snack begins to boil, she adds in the instant noodles and masala. Further into the video, she mixes both the things together and adds cheese to it. As the dish boils, you can se Cheetos balls melting into a paste thus giving the dish a very thick texture. “Somebody stop her please," read the caption of the video.

“I want to pour that thing she made over her head just like khal Drogo poured molten gold over viserys," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “How to make unhealthy food more unhealthy, I bet it tastes shit too. I am sure she didn’t eat more than one spoon. I am worried about people are are actually gonna try this. Somebody stop her."

Meanwhile, earlier, this same food blogger curated a recipe which is an amalgamation of both these cuisines. This comes in as various food fusions have taken over the internet. While most of the connotations leave you disgusted, there are a few worth a try. Called ‘Korean fusion dosa,’ the recipe involves Ramen noodles being put inside a dosa, along with a cheese slice.

It begins with a person arranging a few pani puris in a bowl. He can then be seen adding veggies to it. As if this isn’t enough, he stuff its with cheese and flames it so that the cheese melts. Once it starts melting, he puts some sauce on top of it. “Share with your friends," read the caption.

