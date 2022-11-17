Chef Creates Sacred Trident from 'Aquaman' Using Chocolate, Leaves Jason Momoa Fans Impressed

If you are an Aquaman fan, then this chocolate trident created by a professional chef is sure to grab your attention. Chef Amaury Guichon, who time and again takes to social media to share glimpses of his experimental pastry dishes, recently created the Sacred Trident from the movie Aquaman with a delicious twist of chocolate. Just a couple of days ago, the chef gave followers a glimpse of the making of this unique creation, wherein he begins the prep work from the scratch.

The pastry chef appears to have used different states of chocolates to aptly create the structure. He used different moulds and his exceptional cutting technique to give shape to the delicacy and to make it more realistic, he also painted the trident with edible spray. Along with the trident, he also created multiple jellyfish in different sizes to add his finishing touch to the unique creation. “Chocolate Trident! I love how the jellyfishes float around it," wrote the chef while sharing the video. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Within just two days, the video has garnered over seven lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, promoting a barrage of users to appreciate the chef’s work. A user who appears to follow Guichon’s work online wrote, “Is there anything you can’t make out of chocolate your skills are so impressive." Another added, “When I saw the trident I was thinking ‘too simple for Amaury’ and then he goes on and makes the most amazing jellyfishes ever."

Advertisement

A user said they could watch his videos all day and not get bored even a tad bit, and one more commented, “Is this chocolate edible? I would feel sad eating this masterpiece." Meanwhile, another hailed him as an incredible artist, “Wow. I am never not amazed, you truly are an incredible artist."

From unicorns, and dragons to sharks and massive cranes, the pastry chef often tries to think out of the box to use his cooking skills to impress his followers. His creative videos on Instagram have garnered him a following of 10.2 million people on the photo-sharing application.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here