Chef Slams People Who Disrespect House Helps at Eateries: 'If You Can't be Courteous'

It is quite a common sight in Indian restaurants to see families having their food while their house help or nanny sits in a different chair, completely isolated. These are the same families, who often tend to disrespect their house helps by giving them separate cups and plates and making them sit. While most people turn a blind eye to this injustice, Harsh Kedia, a professional chef, could not do so and took to social media to call out these people. In an Instagram post, Harsh urged these families that if they cannot treat their house helps and workers with respect, they should not take them to restaurants, cafes and other such places.

Sharing his experience at the airport, Harsh wrote, “I’m at an airport where a nanny/help stands while her ‘family’ sits and eats. They don’t offer her any food or even a chair to sit on. It’s a shame!"

Advertisement

“I did get up and give her my chair, hoping the family would acknowledge and understand how they are really wrong, but they turned away and continued to eat their expensive airport food," Harsh added.

Following this incident, Harsh had simple advice for families like this. He said, “Please stop bringing your help to restaurants, cafes, airports, railway stations, if you can’t have them sit with you, if you’re not going to offer them the same food you eat at the table, if you can’t be courteous. The same help takes care of you, your kids, and your sh*t, bears the brunt of everything you do."

Advertisement

Harsh’s followers agreed with him and shared similar opinions and experiences in the comments. While one user wrote, “Also stop keeping separate utensils and even different food for them. I mean, what! They live in the same house and clean after you," another wrote, “Totally agree with you I saw someone at KFC eating chicken n their help staring at her."

With times changing rapidly, it is necessary to call out such disrespectful actions and put a complete stop to them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.