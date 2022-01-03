Chennai Man Hailed for Clearing Three Ambulances Stuck in Traffic Amid Rain

As heavy rains lashed Chennai, heavy water logging was recorded in different parts of the city. Traffic snarls snaked along the streets bringing city life to a standstill. Amid the heavy downpour and congestion, a lone man’s efforts to lead three ambulances out of the traffic jam is winning hearts online. The man, Jinnah, a bank manager, led the way for almost 4 km in the rain for the ambulances stuck in Anna Salai. Jinnah’s timely intervention, after parking his two wheeler, helped save the lives of the critically ill patients in the ambulances that were headed to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, according to a report in India Today. His selfless act was recorded by an ambulance driver and shared widely on social media.

IFS Officer Sudha Ramen called him a “hero" and wished that the new year would have more of such “humane and positive stories", while sharing it on her Twitter handle with the caption, “Bank Manager Jinnah had cleared way for the ambulances on the New year Eve in Chennai. He had walked about 4kms till the ambulances reached the hospital."

The video has garnered over 145k views and more than 2k likes. Comments of appreciation flooded the social media platform, with one user saying, “Real hero not reel hero."

One of the ambulance drivers also clicked a picture with Jinnah, which was shared by IndiaToday and Polimer News.

Earlier in 2020, a traffic police officer in Hyderabad was lauded for a similar act of kindness where he ran through a traffic jam to clear the road for a critical patient in an ambulance.

