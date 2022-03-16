Chennai Boy Solves Rubik's Cube in 14.32 Seconds on Bicycle, Sets Guinness World Record

Are you fond of solving rubik’s cube? In a display of perseverance and grit, a boy from Tamil Nadu has earned the title of being the fastest person to solve the rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle. The video of the boy has been shared by the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Record. It has garnered over 66,000 views. The boy from Tamil Nadu named Jayadharshan Venkatesan has achieved the fastest time of 14.32 seconds to solve the cube. The video shows him riding a Hercules bicycle while he solves Rubik’s cube in a record time.

Here is the video:

Jayadharshan has been working on polishing up his speed solving skills for two years.

In an another case, a teen from the US has smashed his own past record to solve the Rubik’s cube blindfolded in just 14.67 seconds. After achieving the feat, the teen, named Tommy Cherry, has retained his title of being the fastest person to solve the rotating puzzle cube blindfolded. According to Guinness World Records, Tommy has been practising cubing for the past six and a half years and also holds the world record for the fastest average time to solve the cube blindfolded, which he achieved in 15.24 seconds.

In the video shared on the GWR YouTube channel, Tommy could be seen achieving the feat in a matter of seconds at the World Cubing Association (WCA) Florida Fall competition in December last year. The video showed Tommy sitting at a table and taking just a few seconds to study the unsolved Rubik’s cube given to him. He then proceeds to slide the blindfold on his eyes and dives into solving the cube with astonishing speed. To make sure that Tommy’s vision is blocked, a volunteer even places a white sheet between his eyes and the cube which hardly bothered Tommy as he kept solving the puzzle with ease. Once realizing that he had made it, Tommy could be seen jumping jubilantly.

