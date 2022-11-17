Chennai Burglar Who Engaged in Looting Once a Month to Help Poor and Needy Gets Caught

In a bizarre incident, a 33-year-old man who had been robbing one side and aiding the poor on the other side for the past several years was caught by the police and 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery were recovered from him.

A 1993 Tamil movie, Gentleman, starred by actor Arjun and directed by Shankar, depicts the same scenario, where the lead role of the film would rob the wealthy and gives the money to the underprivileged. The same pattern has been followed by the 33-year-old burglar.

Recently, 55-year-old Varadharajan, a resident of Tambaram in Chennai’s neighbourhood, got admitted to the hospital for two days owing to illness. Later, he was horrified to discover his house’s doors broke open when he returned home post-medical treatment. He then realized that the eight sovereign gold ornaments kept in the locker were missing, at which point he promptly lodged a police complaint at the nearby police station.

The police opened an investigation based on the complaint, travelled to the place of the event, and looked for the CCTV footage. Following that, the 33-year-old Anburaj, who lives by the side of the road in the Egmore neighbourhood, was identified as the robber when his identity was looked for. Meanwhile, Anburaj was detained by the crime branch police, who searched him for more than ten days at the Egmore railway station and its surroundings. According to police, Anburaj confessed that in the previous four months, one house had been looted every month in the Perungalathur area alone.

As per police officials, once a month, Anburaj typically arrives by train and engages in looting at Tambaram and Perungalathur surroundings. When questioned about the stolen jewellery, the accused admitted that he had sold the valuables to pay for food and other essentials for the homeless people camped out by the road and the railway station, they added.

The police then seized eleven sovereigns of gold from Anburaj and produced him before the Tambaram court and imprisoned him. Police also added that during confession, Anburaj reportedly said that he had received the sole satisfaction of buying food, clothes and other necessities for the needy with the stolen money and that he is not concerned about going to prison.

