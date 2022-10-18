Chennai Businessman Gifts Cars, Bikes Worth Rs 1.2 Crore to Staff, Says 'They Helped Me Earn Profits'

The festival of lights, Diwali, is just around the corner and the entire nation is already bracing for its arrival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Amidst this, a Chennai-based businessman decided to surprise its employees with special gifts to mark the special occasion. The owner of Chalani Jewellery, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, gave cars and bikes worth Rs 1.2 crores as gifts to his staff members and colleagues. A total of 19 employees were given 2 wheelers, meanwhile, about 8 of them received cars as a Diwali bonus. The employees reportedly were left with tears of happiness having been moved by their boss’ surprise.

The Instagram page of the company shared a barrage of photos that show the employees of the company receiving special Diwali gifts. In a statement shared on social media, the company revealed that its a moment of excitement and surprise for their employees as they received special rewards this festival season. The company stated, “It was a moment of surprise and excitement for the employees of Challani Jewellery Mart. And as a token of that love and reflection, Challani has gone way too forward to reward them with the most prestigious awards in front of their families this Diwali. Totally 19 employees were rewarded with 2-wheelers and 8 employees with cars. A moment of truth, pride, and excitement for all the families that watched this event making it a grand success. Let us wish them more to come this Diwali and going forward."

During an interaction with ANI, the owner of Chalani Jewellery stated that his staff is like his family, who’ve worked religiously for him through ups and downs. The special reward comes as a token of love to encourage their world while also adding a moment of happiness into their lives. He said, “This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits."

The owner doesn’t consider his colleagues just like his staff but more as his own family members. “They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," he concluded.

