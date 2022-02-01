Chennai Man Who Stole Cameras, Lenses Worth Rs 25 Lakh from Weddings Arrested

A 51-year-old man was arrested for a six-year-long haul of professional cameras and accessories worth Rs 25 lakh. A resident of Villivakkam in Chennai’s Bharathi Nagar, the man, identified as Samsudeen, used to disguise himself as a wedding guest and prowl on wedding photographers. As soon as they left their cameras unattended, Samsudeen used to steal the cameras. The apprehension was done on orders by the police commissioner of Chennai, Shankar Jiwal. A special team was concocted and was headed by deputy commissioner K Karthikeyan who probed into the matter and made the arrest. During the investigation, it was revealed that Samsudeen used a bicycle to move around and prey on weddings. He used this form of transportation to avoid any identification based on the registration number. In addition, the bicycle made it easier for him to mingle among the public as a local.

“He waited until the photographers were called to have food. Moreover, a camera fetched him a lot of money. He sold the cameras to brokers and spent the money on alcohol," the police told The Times of India. While two members of the investigation team, constables Saravana Kumar and Maheshwaran, were going through the CCTV footage associated with one of the weddings, they saw a man riding a bicycle with a white mudguard.

Advertisement

A few days later, the two spotted the same bicycle again while they were standing at a tea stall. Immersed in doubt and suspicion, the policemen followed the man and caught him while he was trying to enter another wedding and execute another camera heist.

Although the probe culminated in Samsudeen’s arrest, the case garnered attention when a local photographer named Ashwin lodged a complaint regarding his Rs.1,50,000 worth Sony Camera being stolen. He also shared the details of the theft on social media, where many photographers chimed in with their stories where their cameras were stolen in similar ways.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.