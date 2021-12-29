Chennai Metro Passengers Grove to Melodies of AR Rahman, Soulful Video Goes Viral

Music helps in bonding people across religions, languages and dialects. And when it comes to something composed by legendary music composer AR Rahman, music lovers are bound to join hands. Chennai metro witnessed a similar scenario when some free-spirited youngsters rejoiced at one of the Rahman’s numbers. The ebullient people can be seen whistling and singing the song. While the two of them were played guitar and piano, their passion for the music is evident as they sing the song merrily. Few of the fellow passengers can also be seen capturing the beautiful moments on their mobile cameras. The video has garnered more than 80,000 views. It has been retweeted more than 900 times.

The song which made the zestful youth join their hands is Aathangara Marame. This song was from the film Kizhakku Seemayile directed by Bharathiraja. Rahman composed the soundtrack of this film which comprised of 6 songs. The music of the film was appreciated especially for the fact that it was inspired from Tamil rural folk music.

Chennai metro had seen these kind of melodious music sessions in the past. Have a look at this video from violinist Manoj Kumar’s Facebook page. With some mellifluent vocals by Maalavika Sundar, it is one of the most engaging jam sessions ever.

Chennai Metro Rail Corporation had organized Cherish Chennai Musical Week. A lot of live performances were also held from January 24 to February 2 last year. Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha (formerly Urur Olcott Kuppam Vizha) team performed at metro stations and in trains. Othasevuru, which is a Tamil rock band and also specializes in solo theatre and Carnatic music, took a part in theseperformces in trains.

Meanwhile, Aanmajothiperformed A Carnatic Quartet, a musical evening at Koyambedu metro station. Aanmajothi is an organisation which works towards the promotion of cultural heritage of India among children and youth. They take the help of music and dance in accomplishing their mission.

