Chennai Police Fine Over 700 Zomato, Swiggy Agents in a Day for Traffic Violations

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) conducted a special drive targeting delivery partners on March 30 and issued traffic challans to rule violators. The traffic police department levied challans worth Rs.1.35 lakhs in one single day. As per the data collected by the department, the highest number of violators were agents from food-delivery platforms. Out of the total 978 challans issued by the traffic police departments, the food delivery platform that led the way was Swiggy with 450 challans, followed by Zomato and Dunzo with 278 and 188 challans.

In addition to this, Amazon and Flipkart delivery agents were issued a total of nine and eight challans. Agents of the Indian bike taxi aggregator, Rapido, were levied a total of 17 traffic challans. Other aggregator services, in total, were levied 28 challans. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police shared the data of the traffic challans on Twitter:

Advertisement

GCTP also shared the data of the violations that led to 978 challans in one single day. According to the data, the highest number of violations were pertaining to crossing signals. The number of cases of signal violations stood at 581. The next in line was the stop line violations which accumulated a total of 131 cases. In addition, a total of 115 challans were issued to agents riding their two-wheelers without a helmet.

Riding on the wrong side of the road and over-speeding managed to accumulate 70 and 61 violators. Moreover, 20 violators were found using their mobile phones while riding their bikes and scooters.

Advertisement

The special drive was conducted amid major delivery platforms and aggregators participating in a race against time and working for making their deliveries as fast as possible. As a result, delivery agents work in a high-pressure environment where they are required to complete the delivery in a very limited time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.