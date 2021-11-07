Chennai Rains Lead to a 'Flood' of Waterlogged Memes on Twitter

Parts of Chennai reported waterlogging Sunday morning after the city recorded heavy rainfall. Parts of the city and its suburbs received rainfall on Saturday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains in the next few days. IMD said, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November." The parts of Chennai where heavy waterlogging was reported include Koratur, Perambur, Anna Salai, T Nagar, Guindy, Adyar, Perungudi and OMR. By Sunday morning, Chennai had recorded rainfall of 207 mm. Nungambakkam reported rainfall of 145 mm, Villivakkam 162 mm and Puzhal 111 mm. Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John said that the city recorded its heaviest rainfall today since December 2015. “Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile it is also the highest 24 rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm," Pradeep John tweeted.

Following the waterlogging, many residents of Chennai took to social media to react to the current condition of the city with hilarious memes.

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall had forced the authorities to announce the shutting of schools on Tuesday and Wednesday in several districts last week. Namakkal district administration declared a one-day holiday for schools on Wednesday as incessant rains put a halt to everyday functioning in the area. The Chennai district collector also announced a holiday for schools. Totally 18 districts including Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvalllur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Trichy, Ariyalur, Namakkal Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Vellore districts declared holiday for schools due to heavy rain, Times of India reported.

Schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur were also closed on Tuesday. The rains began on Monday evening and continued until Tuesday morning. Then Wednesday again witnessed heavy showers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.