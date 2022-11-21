Chennai Snow Memes Go Viral on Twitter After Temperature Dips in South India

In the era of social media, anything and everything has got a meme! Be it a bizarre food dish prepared by tea and ice cream (gross!) or a chess photo of Ronaldo and Messi, netizens have got their way to engage on social media through memes and jokes. While #MumbaiRains seem to be pretty much familiar and known, you would be surprised to know that #ChennaiSnow trended on Twitter after the temperature dipped in South India on Monday! Heavy rains and the breezy weather in the city led to people comparing it with a snowy day (maybe in the South!). Check out funny memes, images, and hysterical puns that were shared on the micro-blogging site following a drop in Chennai’s temperature.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier stated that a low-pressure area had formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea which is likely to be concentrated into a depression in the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal. In the latest bulletin, the IMD forecasted massive rainfall with strong surface winds, thunderstorms, and lightning over Chennai.

Meanwhile, the memefest began on social media with people giving a humorous turn to the cold weather in the southern city. While one user revealed the ‘North Pole-like situation’ in Chennai, the other shared funny reactions of North Indians after they found ‘Chennai Snow’ trending on the internet. With the temperature dropping to as low as 22.5°C on a very rare, breezy afternoon in Chennai, Twitterati couldn’t keep calm as they broke the internet with comic messages, ROFL images, and memes that will make you scream LOL!

Freezing…

Can’t Believe My Eyes!

MIRACLE

It’s Not Funny, You Guys!

If You Know, You Know!

Jokes apart, the IMD stated that the isolated places in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Thiruvalluvar, Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were most likely to receive rainfall on November 21. In the meantime, Thiruvalluvar, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore districts would continue to witness heavy showers on November 22. With the sea being rough, fishermen have been advised to not venture into the Southwest and Western Central Bat or Bengal between November 20 and November 22.

