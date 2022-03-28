Chennai Super Kings Fans Want Faf du Plessis Back After RCB Skipper's Incredible Knock in IPL 2022

It was a bittersweet moment for fans of the Chennai Super Kings franchise after their former player Faf du Plessis, who is now leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore contingent, played a brisk knock of 88 in 57 deliveries to power his side to a handsome total of 205/2 against Punjab Kings on Sunday. While Faf’s incredible outing was in a losing cause, the fact that the former South African captain looked in good form while captaining a whole new team made the CSK fans miss him dearly on their side. Notably, Faf was purchased by the Royal Challengers for ₹7 crore at the mega auction last month.

Why did CSK let Faf go? Wondered many.

Advertisement

Earlier, Faf was named captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after Virat Kohli bid goodbye to the captaincy.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity. I have played a lot of IPL and understand the dynamics of the game. It’s no small thing to trust an overseas player," Du Plessis said.

“I would rely heavily on the amazing experience of domestic players. We have got great leader of the game in Virat Kohli," he added.

Coming back to the Sunday clash, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 43 each up the order, while M Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith remained not out on 24 and 25 respectively as Punjab breached the target with much ease and six deliveries to spare.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.