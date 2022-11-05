Chennai Teens Try to Bolt After Stopping Bus to Record Instagram Reel, Get Nabbed

Two teenagers in Chennai were apprehended and ordered to control traffic as part of their punishment by the city police after they stopped an MTC bus and recorded a video for Instagram Reels. According to the police, the two teens, who are under 18, were identified as school students. They got off the 101 city bus travelling between Tiruvottiyur and Poonamallee on the Ennore National Highway. Before the bus crew could respond, they made the video and bolted.

After the video went viral, the Washermenpet police apprehended the duo. They were warned and brought to the police station with their parents and the cops penalized the duo, taking into account the students’ futures.

Advertisement

For two days after college hours, they are to monitor and control traffic with the traffic police, according to a senior officer. The police caught the incident on camera and posted the video to their Instagram pages.

In a similar vein, to commemorate the Chess Olympiad, Napier Bridge was painted to resemble a chessboard in August this year. However, some youngsters climbed the bridge and posted some risky videos; the authorities are looking into this incident, based on the video.

Recently, a teenager in Telangana was grievously injured while trying to make an Instagram Reel on a railway track just as a train was coming. The incident occurred near Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district of Telangana, reported Economic Times. The 17-year-old was trying to capture the speeding train in the background of his Reel. In a shocking video shared on social media, the train could be seen hitting the boy and launching him into the air.

Such accidents are, unfortunately, far from rare in India. In many instances, they have turned out to be fatal. Of recent such accidents, one was reported last year in December, when a 13-year-old boy fell to death while clicking a selfie from the edge of a partially demolished building in Mumbai’s Bhiwandi area.

Advertisement

In 2018, a 15-year-old boy died after he was hit by a train while clicking a selfie with another moving train in West Bengal’s Purba Burdwan district.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here