'Chetak Scooter and Middle Class': Internet Takes a Bow to Rahul Bajaj After His Demise

The internet is paying tributes to Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Group, who passed away on February 12. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other public figures remembered the late industrialist for his contributions. Rahul Bajaj was known for pioneering the two-wheeler industry in the country with the iconic scooter Bajaj Chetak which was manufactured between 1972 and 2006. People have fond memories of the Bajaj scooter, and the iconic tagline ‘Hamara Bajaj’ still makes everyone nostalgic. The Bajaj Chetak scooter was something closely associated with the middle class. After Rahul Bajaj’s demise, Twitter was flooded with tributes to the industrialist as well as the iconic scooter.

“It was Rahul Bajaj who made scooters the main mode of transport of every middle-class family in India. Bajaj scooter was a pride possession to have. 90s kids would remember their father having one, and the famous tagline ‘Hamara Bajaj’,” one user rightly recalled while posting a picture of Rahul Bajaj.

Advertisement

Several users shared clicks of their Bajaj Chetak scooters to remember the good old times.

Another walk down the memory lane was related to Bajaj's popular 90s ad campaign. Titled ‘Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer’, the ad shows people from different regions and cultures driving Chetaks. Watching the ad can make anyone emotional and proud of their two-wheelers.

Advertisement

“Being late 90s kid, still have fond memories of the famous advertisement ‘Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer’,” one person said.

Another user highlighted the brilliant strategy of “brand building” by Bajaj. “When #HamaraBajaj captured the Buland Tasveer… A time when advertising was truly an art form, a time of brand building. The search for the ‘Big Idea’ was crucial in determining audience choice,” the tweet read.

Rahul Bajaj was laid to rest on Sunday in Pune with full state honours. His sons Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj performed the last rites at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in the city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.