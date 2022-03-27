Chetan Bhagat Bumps into Shashi Tharoor, and a Theory about Indian English is Born

Writer Chetan Bhagat bumped into Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at a summit and their Twitter exchange has been grabbing attention. However, it was Bhagat’s tweet about English language in India that gained sharp reactions. While posting a photo of himself with Tharoor, Bhagat wrote: “India has two kinds of English. 1. The @shashitharoor English. 2. The @chetan_bhagat

English. While Bhagat is known for his simple style, Tharoor is known for his using difficult words which force people to open the dictionary.

Advertisement

Bhagat’s tweet did not sit well with a few users.

“No. Not at all. We have many Englishes. R K Narayan English, Nirad Chaudhary English, Gandhi English,Nehru English, Mulkraj Anand English, Nissim Ezekiel English, Vikram Seth English, Arundhati Roy English etc. Our English is not so poor!"

“Coma, coz thats what your readers go into after reading your books XD"

“Neglected vernacular languages in the background…"

“3. The @RamdasAthawale English."

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor replied to Chetan Bhagat in this way:

Advertisement

“My dear @chetan_bhagat, it was a pleasure catching up with you at the #ABPIdeasOfIndiaSummit. (Now how would you say that in Chetan Bhagat English?)"

This is how Bhagat replied to this tweet:

“C’mon shashi Ji, this much English even I understand. Can you give more Shashi Tharoor tadka to this sentence below. Those big long words..maza aaye thoda."

A few months ago, Bhagat was slammed for his take on Vir Das’s ‘two Indias’ monologue at the Kennedy Centre. Bhagat took to Twitter to share his two cents on the controversy and it didn’t go down well with desis. Comparing the motherland to a mother, he wrote, “I may fight or find many faults with my mother but I won’t go criticising her in the neighbours house. I may find a hundred things wrong with my country but I won’t go criticise it publicly on an international stage. Maybe it’s just me, but some things are just not done." Many called out Bhagat for his comments which translated to keeping family matters concealed, no matter how toxic they are.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.