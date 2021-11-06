Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Dances With Local Artists at Govardhan Puja Event

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel seems to be having a great time during this Diwali , if the Congress leader’s videos seems to be any indication. On the occasion of Govardhan Puja on Friday, Baghel was seen getting ‘whipped’ by a local at Janjgiri village in Chhattisgarh, a ritual he takes part in every year to pray for the welfare and prosperity of the state. Now yet another video has emerged on social media where Baghel is seen dancing alongside a crowd of artists, dressed in all-finery of traditional attire, presumed to have been taken at Raipur on Friday evening.

The video has now gone viral on social media showed Baghel flanked by local artists who all are seen wearing traditional clothing and conical decorated hats and playing musical instruments. The crowd is seen enthusiastically cheering him and everyone on with decorated sticks and other festive props in their hands.

Advertisement

Baghel later went into the crowd as a speaker took center stage amid the celebrated group. Baghel took part in this year’s Govardhan puja celebrations with great fervour as his video from Friday morning saw him with his right arm outstretched surrounded by many locals and a man infront of him starts whipping his arm. Dressed in traditional outfit, Baghel showed no sign of discomfort as he silently got whipped on his arm for eight times. After this, locals around him cheer amid the sound of drums.

Baghel’s penchant for festive theatrics is not new. He was also seen dancing with party leaders at the inauguration of Mata Kausalya Temple in Chandkhurai during Navratri.

“Like every year, CM Baghel on Friday took part in Govardhan puja in Janjgiri village and bore the pain of sonta (whip) to uphold the custom that has been going on in the state for years for the well-being and prosperity of the people," a state public relations officer had said about his viral video of getting ‘whipped’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.