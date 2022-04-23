'Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya': Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti' Memes are No Child's Play

Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti was released in 2014, but his dialogue ‘chhoti bachi ho kya’ has become a meme sensation lately. The dialogue has inspired several hilarious memes on Twitter, and even reputed brands are chipping in with witty one-liners. Zomato posted on Twitter – “har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya." Zomato wasn’t the only one to use this meme. Tinder also did a similar thing with the dialogue and wrote on Twitter – “Choti bacchi ho kya" – me @ myself when I simp on them." The people on Twitter took not too long to flood the comments section of each tweet with funny replies and their own scenarios to fit the dialogue in.

The tweet by Tinder garnered a lot of attention and crossed 1000 likes in no time. A user commented by saying ““choti bacchi ho kya" – me @ myself when I cry for not getting my favourite food". Another joked, “‘choti bacchi ho kya’ – me @ myself when I reply someone instantly."

Not just Tinder, the Zomato post also had a lot many hilarious replies that would make anyone roll over the floor with laughter. A user in the comments wrote – “har waqt online khana order karna hai, chote bacche ho kya." Another commented with the text – “thak gaye honge trend follow karte karte" followed by a still from the movie Vivah in which Amrita Rao can be seen saying – “Jal lijiye".

People also dragged in Zomato’s rival Swiggy in the memefest

While this Heropanti dialogue has re-emerged from the ashes of the internet, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2 on April 29, 2022. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Tara Sutaria as the leading lady along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles.

