Children's Day 2021: CRY to Deepalaya, a List of NGOs Working for Kids in India

India has come a long way in its journey as a nation and as we look at a brighter future for ourselves, we can’t afford to ignore the building blocks of tomorrow’s India i.e., our children. Thousands of Indian children still deal with barriers of poverty, unavailability of proper educational facilities, undernourishment, and other complication in their effort to build a brighter future. While government has a major responsibility to ensure that everyone child gets the facility they deserve, in a country like India that’s so vast, the effort to work for children can’t be done without an external support system. Several non-governmental organizations have taken on the task to work for children and help the governments in their effort to ensure better tomorrow for these kids. As we celebrate Children’s Day today (November 14), we look at some of the NGOs working for child welfare:

Child Right and You (CRY)

Child Right and You, popularly known for its acronym CRY, was started by Rippan Kapur and his six friends with a mere sum of Rs 50 but a vision to help underprivileged children. The group worked as a bridge between people willing to help and the organizations working for child welfare at the grassroots level.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan

Founded by Noble laureate Kailash Satyarthi, the Bachpan Bachao Andolan works towards making a children-friendly world where every child is free from exploitation and abuse. The NGO rescues children from places of exploitation and guides their reintegration into society by giving them education and helping them in their psychological recovery.

Deepalaya

Operational since 1979, Deepalaya works on making the marginalized self-reliant and focuses on girl children, disabled and street children. The NGO had educated over 3.15 lakh students through their two formal schools and learning centres across many states. Deepalaya currently has 35 projects in several states of North India.

Delhi Council for Child Welfare

The NGO started off with the aim to provide care to displaced, lost, or abandoned children in the riots that took place during India’s partition in 1947. Since then, the Delhi Council for Child Welfare has shifted its focus on working for poor children in Delhi and the surrounding areas to enhance their development, health, and economic well-being.

Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation works to address the problem of malnutrition and support the right of underprivileged students to education. Working on a public-private model, the NGO works to provide nutritious meals to students of government and government-aided schools as part of the mid-day meal scheme

MAD

Make A Difference works with an aim to help children that grow up in cars in India and make them realize equitable outcomes on par with the middle class. MAD’s volunteer works with shelter home children and helps them realize their dream and break the vicious cycle of poverty. MAD has helped 78 per cent of children in their partner shelter homes join universities.

Pratham

Established in 1995, Pratham worked with an aim to provide education to children in the slums of Mumbai. The NGO works to address issues such as dropout rates, learning level, child rates and teacher learning. Pratham’s programs focus on education, vocational training, technology, vulnerable children, and research and advocacy.

