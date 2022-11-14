Children's Day 2022 Has Twitter Reviving Their Inner Kids With Memes

Children’s Day is here and memes are tipping a hat to the little wise persons in our lives. Whether it’s looking at life with wonder or uncomplicating things that don’t need to be complicated, there’s a lot that adults can learn from kids. Childhood is short and the ease of our ways goes as the years keep piling up. So this Children’s Day, people on the Internet are reviving their inner children with these memes. After all, people are mostly just big children walking around in adult shoes.

Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. He was referred to as ‘Chacha Nehru’ by children, among whom he was extremely popular. He believed that children are the core foundation of any society and that we should all create a conducive environment for their growth.

Before the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, India also celebrated Children’s Day, like many other countries, on November 20th, declared by the United Nations. However, when Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in 1964, India moved Children’s day from November 20 to November 14.

The celebration of Children’s Day would mean nothing without the pledge to create a just and equitable society where every child has access to the same opportunities regardless of their caste, class, religion or identity.

News agency IANS reported recently that the spurt in incidents of crime against children across India has raised serious concern with 53,874 cases registered in 2021 alone under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

