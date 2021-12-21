Chile just got its youngest-ever president elect in Gabriel Boric, but netizens are more amused about the leftist candidate being a Swiftie - a fan of country singer Taylor Swift. The 35-year-old defeated the far-right opponent José Antonio Kast to become the Latin American country’s youngest leader. As soon as Chile’s new president started trending, many pictures and videos that showed him to be a Taylor Swift fan started doing the rounds and the rest of the Swiftie fandom couldn’t keep calm. A Twitter account with the handle name TheSwiftSociety and a bio that reads ‘For Swifties, by Swifties’ shared a picture where Gabriel can be seen donning a cardigan similar to the limited ‘folklore’ edition piece from the singer’s merchandise. It accompanies a tweet by the president-elect that says “I feel #Swiftie." Another picture shows him beaming with a victory sign while holding up a picture of the singer edited to look like Jesus Christ.

The account posted it along with the caption, “FUN FACT: The Swiftie candidate for the presidency of Chile, @gabrielboric has won the elections!" It added that Gabriel reportedly discovered the singer during the pandemic and his favourite album is ‘Folklore.’

The tweet has since gone viral with 18k likes and 2.9k retweets.

Another video shows two fans who ask him if he’s a Swiftie or not and he ‘swiftly’ pulls out a photo of Swift from his suit pocket! If you were still unconvinced about his Swiftie-loyalty, well that should put all doubts to rest.

Check out some of the reactions to fans finding out about Gabriel being a Swiftie.

Another user posted a video of him listening to Swift live on Instagram.

Another tweet concluded, “Swifties dominating the world just like our queen, we love to see it!"

Chile has been rocked by massive protests against its corrupt government and Gabriel has promised a sea change in addressing inequality and the country’s pension and healthcare system, BBC reported. A Reuters report said that a huge chunk of the former student protest leader’s support comes from the country’s youth.

