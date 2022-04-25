Chill Express: This UK Train Service is Taking Knitters on a Wellness Journey

Taking the train is good for your health, it seems. In the United Kingdom, it has even become a relaxing experience in its own right. One railway company has decided to combine train travel with wellness-themed activities, such as knitting, so that passengers can enjoy a moment of calm and serenity on a specially dedicated service. Are you a fan of knitting, macramé workshops or doodling in adult coloring books? Then chances are you might not have as much time as you’d like to devote to this kind of activity, the relaxing effects of which have now been proven.

So how about taking time out to pursue your passion during a train trip? That’s the idea of UK train operator LNER, which connects London to the north of the country, passing through Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh. The company has decided to devote an entire service to activities with relaxing powers. Passengers will be able to knit, but also take time to enjoy games and puzzles or create origami animals. Three hours of travel will no doubt be enough to kick back and enjoy a moment of blissful wellbeing, before stepping off the train with your batteries fully recharged. According to LNER, 53% of travelers say they like to travel by train because it gives them an opportunity to relax and unwind.

This original trip is planned for Saturday, May 7, leaving from London King’s Cross station at 8:06 am (local time). This initiative is being launched to mark Mental Health Awareness Week (May 9-14). Meditation sessions will also be offered on board the train.

To take part in this unique journey, passengers must book a seat based on the activity they want to do. The knitting sessions will take place in first class. The fare will be £95 (about $123), while the coloring or macramé workshop will cost £65 (about $84).

