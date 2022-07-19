'Chill Guys': Viral Notice Claims Liquor Pipeline Installation at Home, PIB Has This to Say

A post with a header that read, “Bhaarat Sarkaar (Government of India),” recently claimed that people now have an option to install a liquor pipeline in their homes. The post added that a metered pipeline will be installed at a sum of Rs 11,000.

The notice was being widely shared on social media when the fact-checking department of the Press Information Bureau stepped in to clear the air. The PIB shared the post on their Twitter handle and in the caption, wrote, “Chill guys, Do not get your hopes too high!” Below the post was a still from the movie Welcome that featured Nana Patekar saying, “Control.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

The post, translated into English, read, “Respected Prime Minister has decided to give a liquor pipeline connection to regular drinkers. All those who are interested need to submit a demand draft of Rs 11,000 to the prime minister’s office. After a month of submission, an inspection will be carried out, following which, the pipeline will be installed and you will be charged by the meter. A bill will be sent to you at home.”

Since being shared, the post by PIB Fact Check has garnered almost 5,000 likes. Netizens lauded the efforts of busting the fake claim through a meme. One user wrote, “PIB Fact Check got memefied.”

Another said, “Waise idea bura nahi hai (Actually, not a bad idea).”

“PIB recruiting meme lovers. Well done. We got another meme cum fact-checking page,” wrote one user.

This user said, “PIB FC got no chill.”

Directed at the person who created this, one user said, “WOW. I think you were a memer before joining PIB. Lovely.”

PIB Fact Check is quite active on Twitter with the latest memes. One such post used the viral “Dekh raha hai Binod” meme.

Take a look:

So, what are your thoughts on this?

