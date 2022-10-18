Chilling Video of Komodo Dragon Wearing Turtle's Shell After Eating it Goes Viral

An old viral video of a komodo dragon walking with a turtle’s body on its head has resurfaced online. The chilling video was first shared online back in 2019. For those unaware, komodo dragons are known to be the world’s biggest lizards who can eat any and everything. They have teeth like sharks and poisonous venom in their body that they use on their prey. The strong jaws and neck muscles of the giant lizard allow them to consume up to 80% of their own body weight in a single feeding.

In this clip, the komodo dragon can be seen walking on the ocean shore, wearing a turtle shell on his head just like a hat after possibly attacking and eating it.

After devouring its prey, the animal jammed its head into the turtle shell and began walking at a beach. By the end of the clip, the komodo dragon’s face emerges as it throws the shells aside.

The Twitter user who shared the clip with a caption that read, “A komodo dragon ate a turtle and then wore it like a hat." Watch the viral clip here:

The chilling video has amassed over 4 lakh views and more than 9 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. Hundreds of animal lovers have responded to the clip. A user claimed that the giant lizard makes sure to kill its prey. If it cannot attack it right away, the lizard stalks them until they get the right opportunity.

Another added a hilarious online gaming reference to the clip by calling it, “Elden ring style armour acquisition,"

One more joked, “Heard of tote bags, never heard of turt hat"

A Twitterati called them, “Probably the fiercest animal on this planet!"

“Damn nature, you scary!" said one more.

Found in the Komodo National Park and neighbouring Flores, Komodo dragons were listed as an endangered species in 2021.

