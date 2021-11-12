'Chin Up': Fans Defend Hasan Ali After Online Backlash Over Pakistan's World Cup Exit

“Hasan Ali — chin up. It’s sports, it happens. We’ll do better the next time. It was a bad day for you. No issue at all, you’re still our champ." Pakistani fans showed a big heart and embraced the semi-final defeat to Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup while simultaneously defending their right-arm fast bowler Hasan Ali. For those who missed the action, the cricketer was subjected to severe online criticism for his forgetful performance and a dropped catch of Matthew Wade at a crucial stage during Australia’s run chase. Chasing 177, Australia needed 22 off the last 2 overs when Shaheen Shah Afridi was handed the ball to deliver the 19th over of the nail-biting match. Wade slammed three back to back sixes off Shaheen after Ali dropped a straightforward chance in the deep mid-wicket area. Australia won the match with one over to spare and Ali became the punching bag for the disgruntled fans.

As the online anger directed towards the Pakistani cricketer grew by the second, a section of fans came forward to back their gutted player.

“Keep the hate to yourself," wrote one fan.

On the flip side, Wade was hailed a hero for his fiery and unbeaten 41 off 17. Australia will now take on New Zealand in the final clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup on 14th November.

