Chinese Delivery Guy Praised After He Saves Life of Man Who Ordered ‘Last Meal’

From the weirdest requests to the rudest customers, food delivery guys have seen it all. Now, a delivery driver in China has reportedly saved the life of a man who was preparing for the “last meal of his life." The customer had added a sombre note in his order, which the delivery guy initially considered to be a prank. The order was for a tofu meal worth 25.88 yuan (Rs 306) along with the note that read, ‘this is the last meal of my life,’ reported Henan Business Daily. When the delivery executive reached the customer’s location and rang the bell, nobody answered. Sensing something was wrong, he immediately informed the police. The man, who had taken a lot of sleeping pills, was starting to lose consciousness and refused to open his door when the firemen and police force arrived. He even threatened to jump out the window.

According to an AsiaOne report, while the police tried to calm the man down, the firemen managed to slip into the apartment and save him. The incident happened in Henan Province. The man was reportedly going through issues in a relationship as well as failure in his investments. He was taken to the hospital and the police also got in touch with his parents to speak to him.

The delivery person was hailed for his alertness and thanked by the police. The online delivery platform also awarded him $2,100 for his “eagerness to save a life", the report added.

Recently, footage from a doorbell showed an Amazon delivery executive saving a woman and a dog who were being attacked by a pitbull. The incident, which took place in Las Vegas, went viral for the brave executive who stood in between the large dog and the woman. 19-year-old Lauren Ray is seen petting the pitbull when her dog Max comes out of the house. Suddenly the pitbull flies into a rage and Lauren picks up her pooch, screaming. A vigilant Amazon employee, Stephanie Lontz, rushes in to help Lauren and her frightened pet. Lauren is then seen scuttling back into the house with Max.

In another bizarre incident involving delivery riders, a woman in China reportedly ordered tea for her ex-boyfriend with a note to throw it in his face…on Valentine’s Day. The incredible thing is that the delivery guy followed her instructions to the T, the video of which, went crazy viral.

