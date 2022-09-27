China Finds Potential Traces of Water on Mars

Perhaps the most intriguing question is if there is, it’s about the possibility of life on other planets. And scientists from China are well on their way to proving that Mars might once have had water activities. According to a study published in the scientific journal Nature, a team of Chinese scientists revealed there might be possible traces of water on Mars. The observation was based on the study of the data collected from China’s first Mars mission, the Tianwen-1. A Rover named Zhurong that landed on the planet helped in this discovery. It is equipped with a radar that can scan underground materials as deep as 80 meters.

In its first 113 days on the red planet, Zhurong travelled 1,171 meters. While no direct traces of water were found, the rover managed to find layers of ground that seemed to be shaped by water activities. These possible water activities could date to approximately 3.2 to 3.5 billion years.

Scientists have also indicated the possibility of ancient floods on Mars. While it was earlier believed Mars had remained dried and kept losing water over the last 3 billion years, Chinese scientists are now of a different view. According to them, in later times there might have been “short intervals of water-based activity".

According to CGTN, Professor Chen Ling from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics said, “This is the first time for any of us to see such a layered structure for Mars underground. I don’t think anyone has seen it before us, for the simple reason that this is the highest-resolution, 80-meter deep, rover-radar data anyone has ever had."

Efforts are now being made to uncover whether there is water deeper beneath the 80-meter mark under the planet’s surface. If there is, what has been its impact on the climate? The possibility of the existence of an ice-salt mixture on Mars has not been ruled out by scientists yet.

