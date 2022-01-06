China's 'Artificial Sun' Runs Five Times Hotter Than the Real Thing for 17 Minutes

China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) registered a new record last week after it ran at a plasma temperature of 70 million Celsius for 1,056 seconds. As per reports, this was five times hotter than the real sun. EAST aims to create nuclear fusion reactions like the one that takes place in the Sun with the help of deuterium from the sea to produce clean energy. Dubbed as the artificial sun, EAST achieved a continuous high-temperature plasma operation in the latest experiment on Thursday last week, which was also the longest time of operation of its kind in the world, reported Xinhua. The experiment was conducted at Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. The doughnut-shaped experiment facility includes a Radio Frequency (RF) wave system, laser scattering system, vacuum system, and microwave system.

The news was announced on Friday by Gong Xianzu, who is a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP), and also oversees the experiment. Xinhua quoted Gong who said in a statement, “We achieved a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds in an experiment in the first half of 2021. This time, steady-state plasma operation was sustained for 1,056 seconds at a temperature close to 70 million degrees Celsius, laying a solid scientific and experimental foundation toward the running of a fusion reactor.”

The development of fusion energy is being considered as the cleaner alternative to the traditional fuels like fossil fuels which range from petrol, diesel, to coal and more. Fossil fuels form the bulk of the energy sector, however they are also largely responsible for the rising global warming and the climate crisis. A cleaner fuel is being seen as the alternative to meet ever-increasing energy demands of the world while keeping the world from the disastrous consequences of the climate crisis.

Nuclear fusion reactions use deuterium, which is one of two stable isotopes of hydrogen. Unlike limited availability of fossil fuels, deuterium is available in abundance in the sea. The isotope is used in prototype fusion reactors like the one in the EAST, as it provides a steady stream of clean energy that powers the reaction. It should also be noted that the nuclear fusion reaction produces high levels of energy without generating large quantities of waste.

