Chinese Comedian’s Set on Racism, Sexism on Australia’s Got Talent is a Rollercoaster Ride

Stand up comedy has become a known mode of entertainment these days. People usually resort to watching stand up comedy videos in their free time. There are also people who go to places to watch these sets live. In another similar incident, a video which is going viral on Twitter is about a woman’s brilliant set on sexism, racism and patriarchy. Uploaded by Twitter user Sanjoy Ghose, the video has garnered nearly 4 million views. The video is originally from Australia’s Got Talent. “Brilliant set on sexism, racism and patriarchy!" read the caption.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “My name is her, which is spelled as HE and that’s it. Yes it is my name and it is not my pronoun. People get confused all the time." She further goes on to narrate a personal experience. She says, “The other day I was drinking at a pub. This cute boy came up to me and he was like what’s your name." When answered, the boys said, “Nice to meet you Hoe." As she says this, the crowd breaks into laughter.

She also talks about the struggle of being called a ‘leftover lady,’ in China. The woman explains that it steps from being unmarried after a certain age. Have a look:

The video, which has garnered millions of views, also has several comments. “Damn!! one of the cleanest and funniest bit of comedy I’ve watched in recent times," commented a Twitter user. “Awareness is good way to fight racism, sexism. But humour always preceeds everything when you want to get the message across and cement it people’s head," commented another Twitter user.

Here are a few reactions:

Tweeples were also seen Retweeting the video with their own caption. What do you think about this brilliant set?

