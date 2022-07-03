Chinese Father Who Taught Son Maths Breaks Down After he Scores 6 out of 100

When a student fails to make it through an exam, besides him, it is the parents who are most disheartened. A father in China was left wiping his tears after his son scored just 6 out of 100 marks in his Maths examination. The score came as a shock for him as he had personally tutored his son for a whole year, reported Mothership. The father’s reaction was captured in a video that went viral after being shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo. In the clip, the devastated father is seen trying to hold back his tears but fails to do so. He breaks down while getting filmed and grabs a towel to wipe his tears.

Here is the video:

Advertisement

Disappointed with his son’s score, the father seemed to have given up on him as he is heard saying “I don’t care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself!" Meanwhile, his wife, who reportedly recorded the moment, is heard laughing in the background.

It was learned that the father hails from Henan in the Zhengzhou city of China and had been teaching his kid every day for the past one year. He even used to stay up late at night with his son just to see him pass with flying colours in the maths exam.

But, the father’s efforts came to nought after his son shared the scorecard with him. However, he was left shattered not just because of the significantly low marks. It was revealed that his son used to fetch better marks before which ranged from 40 to 50 out of hundred. Moreover, the boy had even scored up to 90 marks once. But, after getting personally taught by his father, he could not even score 10 and ended up with a just six marks, reported Taiwanese media ET Today.

Advertisement

The video garnered millions of views on Weibo and also elicited varying reactions from users. While some sympathised with the father others said the poor score was the result of his insufficient tutoring. Some suspected that the low score could be a sign of protest by his son who didn’t want tutions from his father anymore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.