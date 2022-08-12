Chinese Groom Exposes Cheating Wife by Playing Video of Her Affair at Own Wedding

Without a little chaos in a wedding, it can’t be true. From little disagreements to the bride or groom arriving late for their ceremony, a lot goes on. And, amidst all the chaos, it ends with a happy note as the couple vows to be together forever. But, this wedding, in China, did not last even a few hours as it came to a crashing end when the groom revealed the bride’s affair with another man in front of their guests at their reception party. The video is now making a buzz over the Internet.

In the viral glimpse, the ongoing ceremony took a dramatic turn when a video of the bride was played. As per reports, the man, she had her affair with was her brother-in-law. The clip showed both of them in compromising position. The text on the video read: “The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister’s husband in front of everybody."

The guests, at the reception hall, were utterly shocked by the revelation and horrified as they watch the video. The moment the bride notices she had a quick reaction and threw her wedding bouquet at her husband. The man can be heard shouting at her saying, “Did you think I didn’t know about this?"

According to NY Post, the clip originally surfaced online in 2019, and is recently reshared on TikTok and is massively been viral. The recent glimpse has clocked more than 10 million views.

The video received a divided reaction over the groom’s revenge act. A user commented, “Honesty, I am this petty and would 1000 per cent do this." Another person wrote, “Isn’t this at the party so doesn’t that mean they already said I do?" Some also mentioned the money spend at their wedding and commented, “So why did he waste all that money on the wedding?"

Asia One has reported that the couple had been together for two years and were engaged for six months before they exchanged the rings at the ceremony.

