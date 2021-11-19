Chinese Man Banned from ‘All-you-can-eat’ Buffet for Eating Too Much

In an incident that would serve as a reality check to businesses before making tall claims, a barbeque restaurant in China banned a consumer because he ate too much in an all-you-can-eat-buffet. The consumer, known as Mr Kang, is a live-streamer or an eating influencer, social media influencer who live-streams their eating. Kang told Hunan TV, a Chinese state broadcaster, that the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha city banned him after he had a few binges, BBC reported. According to Kang, the restaurant’s behaviour was discriminatory against people who can eat plenty. He asked if it was his fault that he could eat a lot.

On his first visit to the restaurant Kang ate 1.5kg of pork trotters while on another visit, he had 3.5 to 4kg of prawns.

The restaurant owner claims that Kang’s visits are putting them at loss. “Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan," the buffet owner told a Hunan TV reporter. According to the owner, for soy milk, Kang goes on till 20 to 30 bottles, consumes a whole tray of pork trotters, and uses a tray to take all of the prawns. According to the owner, his decision is not to ban just Kang but all the live-streamers.

Kang’s story is viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo attracting over 360 million views and tens of thousands of opinions. Many social media users pointed out that the restaurant’s action was a “breach of contract" between the consumer and the restaurant. Users also cited the Chinese consumer rights protection laws. Some asked why the restaurant chose the all-you-can-eat buffet model if they could not afford it.

The restaurant’s decision to ban all eating influencers is not alone. There has been a clampdown on the Chinese eating influencers after Chinese president Xi Jinping’s call to “fight against food waste." China has rising concerns over food shortages and influencers eating “a lot" in internet videos are being viewed in a bad light. In April, the country’s corruption watchdog Central Commission for Discipline Inspection had called on video-sharing platforms to take action against “mukbang" videos, in which people are seen eating and drinking excessively.

