Chinese Man Catches 2-Year-old Girl Who Fell from 5th Floor in Heart-stopping Video

The internet has gone gaga over the viral clip of a Chinese man saving a falling toddler in the nick of time and averting a disastrous incident. The video in question was shared by Lijian Zhao who is the spokesman and DDG, Information Department of Foreign Ministry, China. In the video, a middle-aged man can be seen talking over a phone when he noticed a toddler in the window of a tall building right in front of him.

In a tragic turn of events, the toddler accidentally slipped from the fifth floor. In the very next second, the Chinese man and a woman who was beside him come running towards the building to catch the child. The duo spread their hand wide in the air and manage to rescue the baby successfully. The eminent spokesperson, who was utterly impressed by the viral man’s quick thinking, shared the clip on Twitter with a heartfelt caption that read, “Heroes among us."

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/zlj517/status/1550492805310558208

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered a thunderous response on the micro-blogging site. Upon watching the clip, a user noticed how the man threw his phone and even slipped for a split second but did not lose his calm and managed to rescue the baby in the nick of time. The user wrote, “While trying to catch the child who was falling from above, he slipped a little and his phone slipped and fell. For a moment he carefully held the child without panicking. He carefully assessed the situation and immediately took a cautious decision. Thanks."

https://twitter.com/agkanth/status/1550775800999321601

Advertisement

Another hailed the viral man’s presence of mind, “He was talking on the phone and he threw it and just caught the baby. Amazing presence of mind and style. It’s nearly impossible to do this. He is real life hero, not reel life."

https://twitter.com/NishuVibhu7/status/1550727420440809472

A Twitterati also hailed this story as the one that had a happy ending and thanked God for the right man at the right place at the right time, “This is one of those news stories where there is a happy ending. There is no doubt that God placed that guy and the lady in the right place and time to save that baby".

https://twitter.com/CruzataFranklin/status/1551389773759221762

Advertisement

One more called the man a true hero, “That guy is hell strong and skillful to catch a toddler from that height! He is a true hero!"

https://twitter.com/MarvinF93394796/status/1550699207417221120

As per a report by Mirror, the viral man was identified as Shen Dong, who was parking his car right across the street from the building where the incident took place. The child that he rescued is reported to be only 2 years old. The dramatic event is said to be from Tongxiang, in the Zhejiang province of China.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here