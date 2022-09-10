Chinese Man, Partner Trapped in Hot Air Balloon Travel 200 Miles in Air, Rescued

Taking a ride on a hot-air balloon and sweeping across the sky, soaking in the beauty of the territorial land below from such a great height is a dream, for many. However, imagine getting trapped in a hot-air balloon for days, waiting for the helium gas in the airship to give away to realize to your horror that your time has come.

A man named Hu, who is a resident of China, recently faced a similar terrible situation where he got stuck in a hot-air balloon for two long days before he was rescued. The viral news that has been circulating on social media has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens who were amazed to find out that the man was alive after such an ordeal.

According to reports, Hu and his partner were up some meters in the air collecting pine nuts from a forest park in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province on Sunday, September 4. Owing to an error on their side, the two colleagues lost control of the air balloon which started sailing further and further away into the sky.

Hu’s partner, however, succeeded in jumping off the airship while the balloon drifted into the sky taking Hu with it. Soon, a search party was called into action to track the missing air balloon. Luckily, the rescue team got hold of Hu via his cellphone and instructed him to carefully deflate the balloon.

On the second day, Hu was finally able to land safely in Fangzheng County, close to Russia’s border after travelling 320 km or 200 miles in the air. Further reports claim that although Hu’s health condition is quite stable, he is currently suffering from lower back pain, presumably from standing for over 2 days in the airship.

“The balloon was flying fast. I was feeling very cold and hungry. However, I didn’t do much damage," claimed Hu as reported by Chinese state media.

This is not the first time a person was trapped in a hot-air balloon. In another similar incident, two men cutting pines in China’s Changbai Mountains were stuck in a hydrogen balloon. They were later rescued after floating in the air for a distance of 10 km.

