Chinese Restaurant in UK Slammed for ‘Baby Service Charge’ on Parents With Toddler

An evening out at a restaurant with your family is always a great idea and dining with your better half and your child is a common element in almost all modern cultures in the world. We often celebrate personal achievements with our immediate family and dining in a restaurant is the most common celebratory action. However, a UK restaurant has made sure that these family celebrations come at a heavy price if you have a toddler with you.

A Chinese restaurant will charge you way more than usual if you take your babies along with you to dine, a move that is called bizarre and unfair by people all over the world. According to a report in The Mirror, Panda Garden, in Barrow-in-Furness will impose a ‘baby service charge’ for children in high chairs to the tune of £3 or Rs 300. The declaration was made by Panda Garden in a social media post, following a renovation drive.

While the post spoke of new additions like an All You Can Eat Buffet for Rs 900 where one could eat as much as they could for a fixed price, the baby service charge left the internet irked, especially statements like ‘high chairs are not free, nor is labour’. Take a look at the post by Panda Garden spokesperson Xiangling Xiao.

As soon as the post went viral, the outlet was criticised and the backlash resulted in the eatery issuing a clarification. “In addition to paying for workers to clean up after the child’s mess, we are also paying the opportunity cost of reserving a seat for a baby where an adult could have been sat. There will be a £3 fee as a result. We ask for customer co-operation in this regard," said a spokesperson as quoted by The Mirror.

Parents were still miffed with this explanation and called the charge for a high chair nothing short of ‘madness’. Many parents pledged to never visit the restaurant.

