Chinese Teacher Fired After Her Cat's Appearance During Online Class Wins $6,000 As Compensation

An art teacher in China’s Guangzhou city has been awarded around $6,000 in a legal battle after she was fired just because her cat appeared during her online classes, as per the South China Morning Post. The teacher, named Luo, began conducting online classes remotely from home at the request of her employer. Luo’s employer, an education tech company, told her that they were happy with her performance. However, things soon went downhill during an online class. Luo was conducting an online class in June last year, when her pet cat jumped in front of the camera five times. Reportedly, students saw Luo’s cat on the screen and even wrote about it in the comments during the online class. The education tech company was shocked when they heard of the incident and came to the conclusion that it would harm the reputation of the company, reported the publication.

Consequently, the education tech company fired Lou, citing her cat’s sudden on-camera appearances as the reason for the termination of her contract. The company said that the feline’s appearances harmed “the image of a teacher," reported the publication. The education tech company accused Luo of taking part in “non-teaching" activities during class and also cited Luo’s unpunctuality.

However, Lou did not take her employer’s unwarranted reaction well and initiated arbitration proceedings against the education tech company she had worked for since 2019. The arbitration tribunal ruled that the feline’s appearance neither violated Luo’s employment contract nor did it disrupt the class.

But the education tech company refused to accept the arbitration order that they compensate Luo for unfair dismissal and contested it in a trial court. The company argued in court that the appearance of Luo’s cat allegedly violated a clause in the teachers’ handbook, which prohibits non-teaching activities.

However, the court contended that “the employer’s rules should not only comply with the laws, but should also be fair and reasonable," reported The South China Morning Post. Therefore, the court ruled that Luo hadn’t violated the company rules by taking part in non-teaching activities. Subsequently, the court ordered the education tech company to pay 41,236 yuan (around $6,000) for illegally terminating Luo’s contract.

