Chinese Woman Pinned Down to Take Forceful Covid-19 Test, Video Goes Viral

While the effects of COVID-19 pandemic are subsiding in most parts of the world, China, where the virus originated is witnessing a contrasting scenario. The Xi Jinping-led nation, known for zero tolerance against the pandemic, is forcing its people to follow the strict rules. The country has come up with new guidelines for a lockdown and has revamped its medical and testing facilities. As the nation tightens its laces to run away from the potential dangers of pandemic, certain videos emerging on social media depict how Chinese officials are ready to go beyond boundaries to take on the challenging feat of containing the virus.

In a video shared on Twitter, a man is seen pinning down a woman and taking a COVID-19 test forcibly. The woman is seen lying on her back while the man is sitting on her torso. The woman is resisting as hard as she can, and tries to use her hands to resist the swab. The man catches hold of both arms and presses them under his knees while the other person, wearing a PPE kit, goes ahead with the test.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/S7i5FV0JOz6sV3A/status/1519334903694991361

Netizens were shocked to see how inhumane the way of testing the masses was. “Fine line between humans and what we were before evolution is diminishing."

https://twitter.com/iSpaceDude/status/1522166117405392897

“You cannot handle a woman like this," said one user.

https://twitter.com/Emmanue19308293/status/1522161438508433412

Another pointed out how the guy pinning the woman down himself is without a PPE kit.

https://twitter.com/indianpharaoh/status/1522176535461265413

https://twitter.com/tiwariDHERMA/status/1522161678154371075

This is not the only case that has emerged from China. Multiple cases of forced testing have come up ever since the Chinese government has ramped up its preparations in preventing the spread of the virus.

As per claims, many cases had officials breaking into people’s houses to take the swab test.

https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1505152671400935424

Here’s another video, where an elderly is held by three people, while she resists the swab from entering her mouth.

https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1505152957209202689

Aligned with the zero-COVID policy, the Chinese government recently announced the closure of public transport and imposed strict lockdown guidelines.

