Chinese Woman Reunited With Son 17 Years After She Thought He Died

Remember the formulaic lost and found themes of the 80s and 90s Indian films where the heroes used to be separated from parents and siblings during birth or childhood only to be reunited later? While this theme has almost become obsolete in films now, a real-life similar scenario has played out recently, however, not in India. It took place in a Chinese family from Jiangsu province.

A woman in China came to know that her son, who was presumed dead a few days after birth, is alive after 17 whole years. According to the China Morning Post, Zhang Caihong from Jiangsu province has just learned that her cousin’s sister-in-law stole her son 17 years ago in 2005.

Before the birth of her son, Zhang feared that her ex-husband and his family might harm her, so she sent the child to her cousin’s house. On the day of the baby’s delivery, Zhang was told by her cousin’s sister-in-law that her son was born with a severe disability.

Advertisement

The woman told Zhang that the boy was paralyzed in both legs and she convinced Zhang to leave the child in her care so that she could get the baby treated by a doctor. However, later she told Zhang that the baby had died.

Recently, Zhang came to know that his son is still alive and is in middle school. Eventually, Zhang tracked down her son, discovering that his face resembled that of her ex-husband. A subsequent DNA test confirmed that he was her child. At the same time, he learned that the boy’s “adoptive" mother was the younger sister of his cousin’s wife.

Zhang wants her son to now live with her but is facing opposition from the boy’s adoptive parents. They are now demanding reimbursement for the money they spent on raising the boy. However, Zhang believes her son was taken away from her through a conspiracy and that the boy was adopted illegally and is refusing to pay.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here