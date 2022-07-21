Chinese Youths Dress Up as Shinzo Abe’s Killer in Bizarre Online Trend 'Hailing' Assassination

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 while he was delivering a speech in the city of Nara. Abe was shot in the chest allegedly by 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Following Abe’s death, a bizarre trend is taking over social media platforms in China where people are dressing like Abe’s killer and posting videos and images. It is alleged that the trend celebrates the death of the Japanese leader.

The Chinese youth is actively contributing to the trend by dressing up like Tetsuya and striking a pose, mimicking the assassin shooting Abe. As per a report by ANI, social media users are hailing the shooter by sharing videos of themselves dressed exactly like Tetsuya, when he shot the Japanese leader. Several posts tagging Tetsuya as a “hero" also surfaced on Chinese social media platforms.

Tensions between the two Asian nations germinate from the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands located in the East China Sea. The islands are administered by Japan and China has been asserting claims over the uninhabited lands citing historic rights. The island holds importance due to the fact that they are close to relevant shipping lanes.

The dispute dates back to World War II but a notable escalation came in 2012 when the Japanese government made a deal with the private owners of these islands to take full ownership. Since then, the two countries have their horns locked over the islands.

Abe, who was the longest-serving prime minister, was delivering a speech at a political campaign when he got shot twice in the chest. The security tackled the shooter and took him into custody. The police, upon investigating further, found explosives and handmade guns, one of which was used to kill Abe, at Tetsuya’s residence in Nara.

